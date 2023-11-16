Insider Buying: The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) VP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) VP Douglass L. Noe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $266.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.31. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $50,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 930,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.