Insider Buying: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Buys $199,925.00 in Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
