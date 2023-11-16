Insider Buying: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

ZNTL stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $829.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 122,451 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 275,398 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

