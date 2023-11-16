Insider Buying: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Purchases $167,960.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $829.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

