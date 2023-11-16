Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $65,215.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.