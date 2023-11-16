Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 10,550 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.