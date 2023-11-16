Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Sells $311,196.90 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,063,526.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,689.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

