Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Sells $311,196.90 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,063,526.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,689.60.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:DFIN opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
