Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 867 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 24th, Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $293.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

