Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Sells 2,763 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MCBS opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.06 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

