Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Sells $281,773.80 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.57. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

