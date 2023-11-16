Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells 2,325 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.07 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

