Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $96,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $640,936.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE OMI opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 84,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

