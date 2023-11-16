Insider Selling: Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells $72,178.56 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $72,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Repertoire Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Repertoire Partners Lp sold 69,110 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $1,206,660.60.

On Monday, October 9th, Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $43,585.40.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -336.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

