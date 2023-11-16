Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Sells $124,000.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.