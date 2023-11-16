Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $60,100.30 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 7,241 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $60,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,473,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,232,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,495 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $300,106.50.

On Monday, November 6th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 49,087 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $404,476.88.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 23,587 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $179,261.20.

On Monday, October 30th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 32,219 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $260,329.52.

On Friday, October 27th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,372.80.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $218,867.22.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,194 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $9,647.52.

Semrush Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

