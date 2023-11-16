Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Sells $88,867.50 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $88,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMP. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Featured Stories

