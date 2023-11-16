Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $41.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 374,715 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,199,000 after buying an additional 316,513 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.3% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.