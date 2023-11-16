Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $178.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $146.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.33.

NYSE IBP opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

