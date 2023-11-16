Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $178.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $146.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of IBP opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

