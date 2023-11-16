Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 545 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $21,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,346.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 81.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,484,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.