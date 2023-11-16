Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,426,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,006,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

