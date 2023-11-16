Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Datadog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Datadog by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $30,586,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,586,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,822 shares of company stock worth $72,111,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -911.92, a P/E/G ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

