Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,970 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

MetLife stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

