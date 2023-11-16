Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,970 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.
MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %
MetLife stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.