Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $51,468,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $210.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

