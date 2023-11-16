Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,346 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.35 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,638,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,210,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

