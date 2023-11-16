Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,607,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,794,891. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.