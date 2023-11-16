Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 18,607,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,794,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

