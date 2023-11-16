Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.03. 308,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,650. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

