InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $79.41.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

