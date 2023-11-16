International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of IGT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

