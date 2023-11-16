International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 95.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in International Paper by 12.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in International Paper by 33.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

