Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. 3,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
