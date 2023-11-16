Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. 3,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.4167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

