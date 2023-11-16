Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,644 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $630.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

