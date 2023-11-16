Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RYF opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $62.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $275.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

