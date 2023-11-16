Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 929.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 405,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 99,605 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,903,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,342,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,039. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

