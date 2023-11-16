Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,232 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 342% compared to the average volume of 1,183 put options.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares during the last quarter.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
