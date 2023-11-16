IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 539,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,905 over the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 56.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 175,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

