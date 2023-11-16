iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,170,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244,073 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

