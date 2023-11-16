iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 252,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 485.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $99.63. 40,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

