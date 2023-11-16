iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 718,386 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 576,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422,823 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.