iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

