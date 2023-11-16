iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 4,065 call options.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ICLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 703,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,417. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

