iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.82

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 33522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 760,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 360,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 349,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

