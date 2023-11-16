iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,049. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.