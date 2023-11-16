iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lowered by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

