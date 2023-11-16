iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.00% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $127,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.33. 525,774 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.