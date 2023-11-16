iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

