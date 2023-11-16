iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 696% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,943. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

