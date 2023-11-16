iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.88. 1,882,307 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

