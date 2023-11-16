iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.82. The company had a trading volume of 590,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,755. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

